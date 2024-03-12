Spring Home Maintenance

media release: As seasons shift and weather patterns become less predictable, it's crucial to ensure your home is ready for any challenges that come its way. That’s why we’re excited to invite you to join us for a discussion on weatherizing your home, hosted by Project Home and MGE!

In this session, our experts will share insights, tips, and strategies for effective home weatherization. Whether it's sealing drafts, insulating your attic, or optimizing your heating and cooling systems, you'll learn everything you need to know to keep your home comfortable and energy-efficient throughout the year.

We'll also be covering how you can sign up to lower your utilities and qualify for home improvement weatherization programs! By taking advantage of these opportunities, you'll save on energy costs and contribute to a more sustainable future for our community. Click here to reserve your spot and transform your living space. We can't wait to see you on Tuesday, March 12th