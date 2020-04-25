× Expand John Adams Ladies Must Swing

press release: Fling into spring with the all-women, award-winning big band sound of Ladies Must Swing at Folklore Village’s “Spring Hop” fundraiser on Saturday, April 25th from 4-10 pm. The evening begins with swing dance instruction led by John Curran from 4-5:30 pm, followed by mocktails and potluck dinner at 6, and a night of gift basket raffles, live music and swing dancing. Awards for 1940s, 1950s, and jazz-inspired fashions.Tickets $25 advance; $30 door. Folklore Village is at 3210 County Roadd BB, Dodgeville, WI 53533. Proceeds benefit Folklore Village's year-round programming.

More info at www.folklorevillage.org.

Questions: friendsoffolklorevi llage@gmail.com or 608-924-4000. Folklore Village is a nationally recognized folk arts and culture center dedicated to enriching lives through time-honored traditions.