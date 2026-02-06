RSVP for Spring into Democracy

× Expand provided by League of Women Voters of Dane County A close-up of Lydia McComas. Lydia McComas

media release: Please join us for our 2026 fundraising event and support our work defending democracy and empowering voters. Thursday, March 19, 5 - 8 p.m. at the East Side Club

Keynote speaker: Madison City Clerk Lydia McComas

As the city of Madison clerk, McComas leads efforts to strengthen public trust, expand voter access, and support transparent election administration. Before joining the city of Madison, she was the division manager of voter engagement for Hennepin County Elections, overseeing countywide initiatives to empower voters and broaden participation in the democratic process.

A graduate of the University of Minnesota with a degree in political science and a certificate in election administration, McComas grew up in Minnesota with values deeply rooted in civic engagement, service, and democracy. She brings a lifelong commitment to ensuring that every community member has a voice in shaping their government.

Get tickets now! Ticket deadline is March 1.

Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with a buffet of appetizers and snacks, including gluten-free and vegan options. There will be a cash bar, and proceeds from Delta Beer Lab tap beer will be donated to the League. Try a special vodka cocktail created by the East Side Club, or a mocktail version. Enjoy music by Subterranean Jazz Project. Bid on goods and services from around Madison and Dane County at our silent auction.

Our program begins at 6, with Joy Cardin, retired WPR news director and host, as emcee.

The Raging Grannies will inspire us with songs about ideals we stand for, including voting, democracy, and justice.

Madison City Clerk Lydia McComas will deliver the keynote address. Ms. McComas will encourage participation in the election process by addressing election security, how election observers can assist that process, and different options for voting.

Our Outstanding Voter Service Award will be presented to the Madison West High School Civics Club for their work in registering students to vote and educating them on voting rights and issues.

Laura Gottlieb will receive the Defender of Democracy Award for her work managing voter registration at the DMV, as well as her continued volunteerism with LWVDC.

The Raging Grannies will wrap up our program with a few more songs, as guests get in their final bids before the silent auction ends at 7:30 p.m. Winners of silent auction items will be announced before 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $100 each and tables of eight are available in addition to individual tickets. We have a limited number of $40 tickets available. To apply for the reduced-price tickets, contact Kerry at office@lwvdanecounty.org.