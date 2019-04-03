press release: Spring into Design Celebrates Design for a Difference-Madison April 3 5:30-8:30pm at FLOOR360. Enjoy free food pairings, appetizers and drinks from Blue Plate Catering with bourbon tasting from J. Henry & Sons. Meet Matt Muenster, a UW-Madison alum and host of "Bath Crashers" on HGTV who will talk about his behind-the-scenes experience remodeling over 200 bathrooms while shooting a television show. NBC 15 will help announce what Madison area non-profit facility will receive a free Design for a Difference-Madison makeover in 2019 and everyone can bid on silent auction items to raise money for the 2019 makeover.

at FLOOR360 5117 Verona Road Madison WI 53711