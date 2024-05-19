Spring Into the Season
The Core, Middleton 6120 University Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Capital City Theatre invites you to join us on Sunday May 19, 2024, at 2:00pm for a fundraiser in support of our theater and conservatory programs. We will open our space to you for a lively afternoon of games, entertainment, food and drink, and a live auction.
See where we make our magic happen at The CORE, 6120 University Avenue, Middleton.
Live Auction items include:
Handwritten lyrics signed by singer-songwriter Amy Grant.
A guitar signed by country sensation Vince Gill.
Two tickets to a Green Bay Packers game.
A night at the AC Hotel in Downtown Madison and dinner for two.
A week at Limetree Beach Resort on beautiful Lido Beach in Sarasota, FL.
Scavenger Hunt Raffle: For each correct answer on the scavenger hunt, you will receive a ticket for the Scavenger Hunt Raffle. Collect as many tickets as you can for a chance to win two tickets to an Overture Series event and dinner for two!
Grand Prize Raffle: Enter this exclusive raffle game to have a chance to win a beautiful pair of diamond earrings worth over $4000 from BR Diamond Suite!
Get your tickets today before the price goes up to $50 on May 13th.