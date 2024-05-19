Spring Into the Season

media release: Capital City Theatre invites you to join us on Sunday May 19, 2024, at 2:00pm for a fundraiser in support of our theater and conservatory programs. We will open our space to you for a lively afternoon of games, entertainment, food and drink, and a live auction.

See where we make our magic happen at The CORE, 6120 University Avenue, Middleton.

Live Auction items include:

Handwritten lyrics signed by singer-songwriter Amy Grant.

A guitar signed by country sensation Vince Gill.

Two tickets to a Green Bay Packers game.

A night at the AC Hotel in Downtown Madison and dinner for two.

A week at Limetree Beach Resort on beautiful Lido Beach in Sarasota, FL.

Scavenger Hunt Raffle: For each correct answer on the scavenger hunt, you will receive a ticket for the Scavenger Hunt Raffle. Collect as many tickets as you can for a chance to win two tickets to an Overture Series event and dinner for two!

Grand Prize Raffle: Enter this exclusive raffle game to have a chance to win a beautiful pair of diamond earrings worth over $4000 from BR Diamond Suite!

Get your tickets today before the price goes up to $50 on May 13th.