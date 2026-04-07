Spring Into Wellness
to
Ether Wellness 25 N Pinckney St. Suite 310 , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us for an afternoon designed to help you reconnect with your health, your body, and your community. Spring Into Wellness brings together a curated group of local practitioners and wellness businesses offering services, resources, and experiences that support whole-person well-being.
Whether you’re curious about new wellness approaches, looking for support in your health journey, or simply want to spend time in an uplifting environment, this event offers a welcoming space to explore and connect.
Participating Local Businesses:
• Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy
• Chiropractic Care
• Acupuncture
• Massage Therapy
• Nutrition & Lifestyle Coaching
• Natural Wellness Products
AND MORE!
Learn More and See Participating Vendors Here -->
https://etherwellnessmadison.com/spring-into-wellness-madison-wisconsin/
Saturday, May 16, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Where: Ether Wellness | 25 N Pinckney St, Suite 310, Madison, WI (3rd floor)
Cost: Free | RSVP for a bonus entry into our curated gift basket drawings.
RSVP here --> https://etherwellnessmadison.myflodesk.com/springintowellness2026