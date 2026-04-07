media release: Join us for an afternoon designed to help you reconnect with your health, your body, and your community. Spring Into Wellness brings together a curated group of local practitioners and wellness businesses offering services, resources, and experiences that support whole-person well-being.

Whether you’re curious about new wellness approaches, looking for support in your health journey, or simply want to spend time in an uplifting environment, this event offers a welcoming space to explore and connect.

Participating Local Businesses:

• Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy

• Chiropractic Care

• Acupuncture

• Massage Therapy

• Nutrition & Lifestyle Coaching

• Natural Wellness Products

AND MORE!

Learn More and See Participating Vendors Here -->

https://etherwellnessmadison.com/spring-into-wellness-madison-wisconsin/

Saturday, May 16, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Where: Ether Wellness | 25 N Pinckney St, Suite 310, Madison, WI (3rd floor)

Cost: Free | RSVP for a bonus entry into our curated gift basket drawings.

RSVP here --> https://etherwellnessmadison.myflodesk.com/springintowellness2026