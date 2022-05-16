Spring Lawn Games
to
https://cbo.io/app/public/bidapp/fosdcroquet
San Damiano, Monona 4123 Monona Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Join Friends of San Damiano for the inaugural Spring Lawn Games event on May 16 for a relaxed, family-friendly morning featuring a classic croquet tournament. Picnics welcome. Costumes encouraged.
Grab your team and join the fun
8:30 AM – Registration ($100/foursome)
9:00 AM – Croquet crash course (no experience needed)
10:00 AM – Tournament begins
All skill levels are welcome. Come ready for friendly competition and plenty of laughs. Lean into your team spirit with awards for the highest scoring teams and most creative team spirit/theme.
NOT PLAYING? COME ENJOY THE DAY!
You do not have to play to be part of the fun
Yard games for all ages
Food trucks & refreshments
Live music
Bucket raffle
Picnic style seating across the grounds
Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the beauty of San Damiano.
WHY IT MATTERS
Proceeds support Friends of San Damiano’s mission to steward and preserve this special place, ensuring it remains a space for community, connection, and natural beauty for years to come.