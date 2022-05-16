media release: Join Friends of San Damiano for the inaugural Spring Lawn Games event on May 16 for a relaxed, family-friendly morning featuring a classic croquet tournament. Picnics welcome. Costumes encouraged.

Grab your team and join the fun

8:30 AM – Registration ($100/foursome)

9:00 AM – Croquet crash course (no experience needed)

10:00 AM – Tournament begins

All skill levels are welcome. Come ready for friendly competition and plenty of laughs. Lean into your team spirit with awards for the highest scoring teams and most creative team spirit/theme.

NOT PLAYING? COME ENJOY THE DAY!

You do not have to play to be part of the fun

Yard games for all ages

Food trucks & refreshments

Live music

Bucket raffle

Picnic style seating across the grounds

Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the beauty of San Damiano.

WHY IT MATTERS

Proceeds support Friends of San Damiano’s mission to steward and preserve this special place, ensuring it remains a space for community, connection, and natural beauty for years to come.