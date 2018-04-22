Earth Day Market
SuperCharge! Foods Smoothie and Juice Bar 1902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Please join us on Earth Day to celebrate our local Earthly Beings offerings. We will have a wide range of vendors. Elizabeth will also cook up some crepes for purchase and of course, our juices and smoothies will be available! DJ Upliftbo will spin sweet reggae music!
Here is the lineup: Inspired Alchemy, Cosmic Delights, Perfect Imperfections, Elemental Alchemy, Sacred Grove, Madre Yerba, Inspiraled Art
