Spring Market
to
Tattersall Distillery, River Falls 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wisconsin 54022
media release: Join us at Tattersall Distilling in River Falls, for our first Spring Market on March 28th from 11AM-4PM! Gather your friends and family or just treat yourself to a day of shopping 55+ local vendors and sipping spring cocktails.
Vendor products include: home goods and crafts, pottery, packaged food and sauces, clothing, bath and body and more!
Info
Art Exhibits & Events, Food & Drink