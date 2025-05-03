Spring Marketplace

to

New Century School, Verona 400 N.Main Street, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Free admission! Come shop and mingle with local crafters, jewelers, vendors, bakers and more at our spring marketplace event! Conveniently located right next to Madison in downtown Verona,we are the place to be. Just in time for that special and unique Mother's Day gift!

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/new-century-spring-marketplace/618630691076409/

