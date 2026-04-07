Spring Men's Conference

“Where the Marrow Stirs, the Man Softens.” As the ice softens, loosening its grip on stone, and bone, and root, mycelium get to work — whistling the sap, gargling sweetness long locked up: “It’s time to climb, flow, dance, share the sweetness of the cold dark’s answers.”

This immersive one-day gathering supported by the Minnesota Men's Conference invites men into the soulful thaw of a purposeful life — where armor loosens, marrow awakens, and humility ripens into quieted strength. Through story, poetry, memory, reflection, embodied practices, time in nature, and ritual space, we explore what it means to soften without losing our edge… to mature without hardening… to allow, “the soft animal of your body, love what it loves.”

Registration: $90(scholarships available) https://minnesotamensconference.com/events