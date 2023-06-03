Spring Migration Birding

media release: Join us for an exciting early morning avian adventure through Pope Farm Conservancy with local birding expert Mike McDowell. We typically see and hear dozens of different birds of the conservancy, including bluebirds, indigo buntings, eastern wood-pewees, wild turkeys, great crested flycatchers, and more! Mike will offer techniques to help you enjoy identifying and observing birds in their preferred habitats. This is a great way to start the day and meet other local birders. Wear good walking shoes and dress for the weather. Don’t forget to bring your binoculars and a camera, too.

This tour is free and open to the public – no registration is necessary.

Location: Pope Farm Conservancy, 7440 Old Sauk Rd, Verona, WI 53593 *We will meet in the lower parking lot*

Host: Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy (FOPFC)

Presenters: Mike McDowell