RSVP for Spring Remembers You: Forest Bathing to Reconnect with your Inner Child

media release: It’s time to remember who you are. Spring is the perfect time to reclaim your inner child- remembering all of that energy and potential that has been with you since you were born. Remember how the earth used to inspire you. Call to you. Hold you. We will play like you used to and invite you to call it back into regular practice, embracing all that the season of Spring offers.

This is the PERFECT day to bring the kids! All ages! Re-connect with your true self, each other and the more than human world. Share gratitude, play, get silly, (maybe get a little muddy if conditions are just right), get creative and be ready for an afternoon of facilitated and self-guided fun!

Join SACRED THREAD facilitators Moira & Ashley in Evansville (30mins from Madison) at Living Kindness, a retreat center. With a 1/4 acre of woodland trails to explore and indoor options in case of weather, we will be supported by this special space.

May 17, 2026, 1pm - 4:30pm, Living Kindness,13609 Forest Ridge Trail, Evansville, WI, 53536 (register by May 15).

onation-based registration; sliding scale $11-$22 (Kids $5).

Please bring:

A toy or throwable item that represents your inner child (stuffy, ball, etc). Or: something that represents an intention you set for the day (picture, jewelry, keepsake alter item)

Warm layers- the shoulder seasons can be be deceptively colder than anticipated.

Timekeeping device like a watch or phone for solo wandering time.

Water bottle

OPTIONAL: pen and journal

OPTIONAl: Sit upon - small blanket or cut yoga mat of sorts. We will have extras.

OPTIONAL: A camp chair, blanket, or something to sit on for the fire, tea and snacks later.

OPTIONAL: You may like to have a thermos for tea- we will bring extra cups.

OPTIONAL: mess kit and potluck snack