Spring Renewal: Opening to New Possibilities

Spring is a season of gentle renewal—a time when the earth awakens, energy stirs, and new possibilities emerge. This half-day retreat is an invitation to reconnect with yourself and embrace the fresh momentum of the season.

Through guided meditation, mindful walking, and reflections, we’ll embrace the fresh momentum of the season with curiosity and ease. Whether you join us in person or online, this retreat is an opportunity to step into what’s next with clarity and inspiration with the guidance of experienced meditation practitioner and teacher, Kasumi Kato.