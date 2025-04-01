media release: The Spring Roll Challenge is organized by RoundTrip, a public program of the Greater Madison MPO that connects Dane County commuters with affordable and eco-friendly transportation options.

The challenge runs April 1–30 and is open to anyone 18 or older in Dane County. Held in celebration of Earth Month, the goal is to encourage people to replace trips they typically make by driving alone with a more sustainable option—like taking the bus, walking/rolling, biking, carpooling, or vanpooling—and to celebrate those already making green transportation part of their daily lives.

To participate, just:

Create a free account at www.RoundTripGreaterMadison. org Log your bike, bus, walk/roll, carpool, and vanpool trips throughout April

The first 50 participants to log a trip will receive a coupon for a free slice from Ian’s Pizza and two Metro Transit rides, and we’ll have weekly and grand prize drawings throughout the month.

Anyone who logs at least three round trips each week will be entered into our weekly prize drawings for $50 CommuteRewards e-gift cards, one-month Madison BCycle memberships, and $30 Barriques gift cards with a RoundTrip travel mug. Participants who log at least 15 round trips by the end of April will be entered into our grand prize drawings for one of four prizes: a $100 CommuteRewards e-gift card, a $50 Willy Street Co-op gift card and tote bag, an annual Madison BCycle membership, and a $75 Barriques gift card with a RoundTrip travel mug.