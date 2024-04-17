Spring Solar Tilt

media release: You are invited to participate in this hands-on, inaugural community event as we gather together to celebrate solar energy, honor the changing seasons and pray for the earth.

Holy Wisdom Monastery is on track to become fully net-zero carbon by the end of 2024. Thirty recently installed solar panels are currently tilted southward, facing the winter sun. As the sun moves north, each panel must be manually hand-cranked by a team of 3 people into its flat spring/summer orientation.

Join us on April 17th from 1:15 pm - 2:15 pm. Be one of 90 volunteers who will be the first to tilt Holy Wisdom's solar panels! Or come watch and join us in prayer for climate change.

We will begin in the Monastery Assembly Room at 1:15 pm before going outside to begin the Tilt. In case of heavy rain or storms, the event will be moved to Monday, April 22. Parking space may be limited, so bring your friends, but please carpool if you can.

After the Tilt you may also stay to join us for the 𝑾𝒊𝒔𝒅𝒐𝒎 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒊𝒆 𝑺𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑻𝒐𝒖𝒓, led by Friends of Wisdom Prairie. Come learn about Holy Wisdom's ongoing initiatives to restore native prairie, wetland, and savanna ecosystems.

