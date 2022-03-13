RSVP for Spring Sports Camps

media release: Spring Sports Camps are March 14-May 20, 2022. FYI is offering co-ed instructional classes for basketball, soccer, volleyball and a general intro to sports.

These sports camps will teach children and youth in grades kindergarten through eighth the fundamental aspects of the sport with a splash of game play so players can implement their new skills. Each camp will also cover the benefits of healthy nutrition and how to best incorporate that into everyday life.

Your child will have a fantastic time learning the sport while also building self-confidence through physical activity. This is a great first step in building skills that bring success in both sports and life. Register online for your sport using the dropdowns below.

Contact Trevor Moores, FYI Sports Manager, at tmoores@goodmancenter.org for more information. Sign up by March 13.

Online Registration

Click the links below for your sport. You will be directed to the TeamSnap Club & League Registration page and must create an account to continue. Complete all participant and parent/guardian information and waivers. Camp fees collected at registration. Scholarships available if you qualify for free/reduced lunch. Total cost is $60. Partial scholarships available! Space available on a first registered, first served basis.

Basketball Camp: This class looks to drive home the important fundamentals that all players will need. Every week includes skill work and team game play. Basketball (co-ed) K-5th Grade Camp will be held weekly on Mondays in the Goodman Community Center Gym at the Ironworks building (149 Waubesa St.). Click the link below for your age bracket to register online.

Dates: Mar. 14 - May 20

Soccer Camp: An introduction to the skills needed to play soccer. Every week includes skill work and team game play. Indoor Soccer (co-ed) K-5th Grade Camp will be held weekly on Wednesdays in the Goodman Community Center Gym at the Ironworks building (149 Waubesa St.).

Dates: Mar. 14 - May 20

Intro to Sports: Each week, this program will introduce a new sport. This is great for young players looking to find a sport that they will enjoy! Indoor Intro to Sports ages 2 - 5th grade camp will be held weekly on Thursdays in the Goodman Community Center Gym at the Ironworks building (149 Waubesa St.).

Dates: Mar. 14 - May 20

Requires parent participation

Volleyball Camp: An introduction and continuation of the skills needed to play volleyball. Younger grades will focus on learning the skills, while older grades will focus on game play and positional skills. Indoor Volleyball (co-ed) 4th-8th Grade Camp will be held weekly on Fridays in the Goodman Community Center Gym at the Ironworks building (149 Waubesa St.).

Dates: Mar. 14 - May 20