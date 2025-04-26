Lyon Road Art Academy in Waunakee is excited to announce an upcoming Spring Student Art Show on April 26, celebrating the hard work, talent, and creativity of its students. All previous and current students were invited to submit their best work for the showcase. Eight winners in different categories will be announced at the show, with gift certificates to local businesses awarded to the winners.

The show is free to attend and will last from 6-7:30 at the LRA Academy Studio, located at 1100 Frank H St, Ste 7 in Waunakee. Award winners will be announced about halfway through the show. This event is for all ages, with music, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages provided by the academy. Find more information on the Spring Student Art Show at https://fb.me/e/4K8kT1Q4C.

The LRA Academy, owned by Sun Prairie native Kaitlin Walsh, has brought wonder and life to the community, bringing kids and adults together to create and learn. Kaitlin started the academy with the goal of making art accessible and fun, while providing a refuge from anxiety and stress so prevalent today. Empowered by their own creativity, students have found joy, confidence and belonging while gaining fundamental art skills. What started a couple years ago as a small studio has grown into a vibrant space where students of all ages are creating incredible artwork—some even displayed in galleries across the country.

LRA Academy provides weekly classes and workshops, as well as “Maker’s Space” every other Saturday, where students can come and use supplies to work on personal projects. The space is also available to rent for birthday parties, corporate events, and personal workshops. Find more information at lra-academy.com.