× Expand Benjamin Barlow Actor Tom Amacher in a 2019 performance.

press release: Spring Training, baseball stories from the original live-ball era

March 22, 7 PM, Lodgic Everyday Community Event Hall, 2801 Marshall Ct.

Free

No contract disputes here, just baseball stories from the early days of the Live Ball Era when Babe Ruth topped the leaderboard, the Yankees rose to prominence, and the game as played in St. Louis was definitely a contact sport.

Features dramatizations of two baseball yarns from the 1920s:

Bases Full – Two ballplayers make an unbelievable bet to win one woman’s love.

Origins of Sport: Baseball – Finally, the truth about the popularity of baseball in ancient Egypt can be told!