RSVP for Spring Wild Food & Herbal Medicine

press release: Spring shoots, buds, and tender greens will enliven all your senses as we identify, craft, and 'put up' wild plants for food and medicine. This class will inspire both the novice and experienced forager as we discuss the season's plants and make several nourishing and medicinal preparations. You will go home with resources and samplings from class. All supplies provided. Instructor: Linda Conroy (Moonwise Herbs)

Time: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Date: Sunday, May 5

Registration Deadline: Friday, April 26

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $65/$52 Olbrich member