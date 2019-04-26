RSVP for Spring Wild Food & Herbal Medicine
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Spring shoots, buds, and tender greens will enliven all your senses as we identify, craft, and 'put up' wild plants for food and medicine. This class will inspire both the novice and experienced forager as we discuss the season's plants and make several nourishing and medicinal preparations. You will go home with resources and samplings from class. All supplies provided. Instructor: Linda Conroy (Moonwise Herbs)
Time: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Date: Sunday, May 5
Registration Deadline: Friday, April 26
Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704
Price: $65/$52 Olbrich member
Contact: Aleeh Schwoerer, 608-245-3648, http://www.olbrich.org/