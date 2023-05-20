Spring Wine Walk

media release: The spring Downtown Janesville Wine Walk will be on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Tickets will be available at JanesvilleWineWalk.com starting on Monday, April 17. The Downtown Janesville Wine Walk draws around 600 attendees every spring and fall who shop at participating businesses that serve wine samples, enjoy snacks from participating restaurants, and hop on the trolley to get from stop to stop.

The spring presenting sponsor is Smile Doctors by Pelsue Orthodontics. Additional sponsors include Arris Capital Management, TDS Telecom, Craig Kjendle Builders, Steve Caya Attorney at Law, and Batterman. There will be 20 wine stops pouring samples of different wines from around the world. Many will also be offering specials and discounts that day. The wine stops are: 608 Vintage, Adorn Boutique, Anne Rosa Interior Design, Bodacious Shops of Block 42, Democratic Party of Rock County, Downtown Janesville Inc at the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, French Lily Boutique, Garden of Eaton, Glass Garden, Healing Hands Myofascial Therapy, Hometown Pharmacy, Inspired Spaces, Just Us Boutique, Lark Market, Pawlicious & Company, Raven's Wish Gallery, The Sugar Exchange, Velocity Multi-Sport, Velvet & Tulle Boutique, and Wisco Insurance. Snack stops include 808 Cheesecake, 808 Poke, drafthouse, Genisa, Sandwich Bar, and Wissota Chophouse.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $65 each and include early admission from 11:30am - 1 pm, a VIP swag bag, and exclusive access to a VIP Lounge at Genisa with lunch included. General admission begins at 1 p.m. and tickets are $40. All the wine and snack stops will be serving until 5 p.m.

The Downtown Janesville Wine Walk is one of the largest fundraisers for Downtown Janesville Inc., a volunteer-led nonprofit organization. For more information, email info@downtownjanesville.com.