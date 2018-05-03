Press release: The Downtown Middleton Business Association, (DMBA), will host a Spring Wine Walk on Thursday, May 3, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM.

Guests will start the evening at the BMO Harris Bank where they will receive a wine glass and a wristband. Each guest will plan their adventure as they stroll through the Historic Downtown Middleton, proceeding to each business; enjoy tasting one ounce of a red wine and one ounce of a white wine.

A selection of wines will be featured from Spain, South Africa, California, Spain, Chile, Italy, Australia, and France. Businesses will offer delicious appetizers to compliment the wines.

We will be having 13 stops for the 2018 Spring Wine Walk. The participating businesses include Chauette Home & Fashion, Diny’s Diamonds, LongTable Beer Cafe, Z. Bella Boutique, BMO Harris Bank, Isthmus Eye Care, Barriques, T. Wall Enterprises, Aaron Achenbach Insurance, Hallman Lindsay Paints, National Mustard Museum, The Regal Find and Tradition Children’s Market.

Many of the businesses will also be offering specials for the evening. Gunderson Funeral Home and Cremation has generously donated the wine glasses for this event.

Get your tickets now for the Downtown Middleton Wine Walk. Tickets sell out quickly, only $25 each for this fun-filled evening. The tickets will go on sale on Thursday, April 12, starting at 5:00AM; they can be purchased at Marilyn’s Salon (1833 Parmenter Street). Plan to stop by early that day; there are only three weeks to purchase tickets and only 250 tickets. Hope to see you there!

The Spring Wine Walk is a fundraiser and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Brown Paws Dog Rescue. We will be accepting cash and checks only; please no charge cards.