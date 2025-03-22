Spring Youth Archery

press release: This free archery clinic for kids ages 8 to 14 will introduce your child to the sport of archery or help sharpen their skills. This clinic is open to all skill levels. All equipment will be provided, so please do not bring any of your gear.

There will be two sessions, each lasting an hour and a half, with a maximum of 12 students per session.

Session 1: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. (12 students)

Session 2: 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. (12 students)

The event will be held in our Lodge. Please park in the Lodge parking lot.

Please call 608-635-8112 for more information or to register. Registration is required for this event.

Saturday, March 22 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.