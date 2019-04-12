× Expand Shawn Harper

press release: Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 5 & 8pm, Sunday 2:30pm

A New Crop Of World Premieres, Locally Made. The daffodils and tulips are poking through the frozen ground — spring is approaching, and with it a new crop of Kanopy Dance Lab Works, created by members of the company and our collaborators. Like a trip to the farmer’s market early in the season, you’ll be delighted with each bud, each tender bloom, each sign that a fruitful harvest is on its way. It’s the place for the freshest movements, expressions, and inspiration in modern dance—locally grown!

Innovation, expressions, and inspiration in modern dance: New works created as part of the Kanopy Dance Lab Works, an ongoing initiative by Company members and guest artists committed to advancing the art of modern dance.

Featured Artists: Independent Choreographers Liz Sexe, Georgia Corner, Kanopy Dance Company choreographers and more.

Pre-Show Talk Opening Night: FRI, APR 12, 7 PM – 7:30 PM, Promenade Hall. Show ticket or ticket stub to Spring’s Awakening for admittance. Meet the artists.

Tickets: www.overturecenter.org , 608.258.4141

Ticket Prices: $29/general, $22/students, $14/children, youth