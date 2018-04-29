Springtime on the Farm

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release: Enjoy a  spring afternoon on the farm. Decorate a kite and take a turn with it around the farmyard, visit the heirloom garden and plant some seeds to take home. Play bumblebee bingo with a self-guided wildflower scavenger hunt.  Snacks & apple cider will be available. Family-friendly event. FREE. Donations appreciated.

Info
Kids & Family, Special Events
608-849-4559
