Springtime on the Farm
Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release: Enjoy a spring afternoon on the farm. Decorate a kite and take a turn with it around the farmyard, visit the heirloom garden and plant some seeds to take home. Play bumblebee bingo with a self-guided wildflower scavenger hunt. Snacks & apple cider will be available. Family-friendly event. FREE. Donations appreciated.
Kids & Family, Special Events