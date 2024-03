media release: Celebrate springtime with the grand opening of our new garden center, full of beautiful houseplants, and talented artists out back in our greenhouses for our makers market! There will be food trucks and more at our annual free event, Sprout Spring Market.

There will be a suggested donation of $5 at the door with proceeds going to Sprout to Harvest Scholarship.

10 am-6 pm on 4/27 and 10 am-4 pm, 4/28, Warm Belly Farm, 4311 Vilas Hope Road, Cottage Grove.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1140157707365878/