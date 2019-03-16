Sprouts Play Group

press release: Join MAPS' new Saturday morning all-ages play group: Sprouts! Bring the kids to play with the great toys provided by Common Ground or leave your kids at home and enjoy a cup of coffee and conversation.

We know how important community can be. Build your parenting village at Sprouts while your kids make new friends. Common Ground even has comfy couches for your elementary- and middle-school-aged children to sit in while they read or play the iPad while you chat!

If you are a professional who would like to lead a craft, story time, or other activity at Sprouts, please contact us.