media release: Grab your partner and do-si-do on over to the Octagon Barn on May 16th for a fun evening of Square Dancing!

Led by caller Mike Mossman, the Driftless Square Jammers will bring their collective decades of musical experience to the Octagon Barn. The evening will take place from 6pm-8pm on May 16 at the Octagon Barn, E4350 Horseshoe Rd, Spring Green. Beverages will be available for purchase.

Square dancing, otherwise known as barn dancing, has deep roots in American rural life and is a fun way for community members to meet, and literally reach out, to their neighbors on the floor. The caller will give instructions on how to square dance, so even beginners will soon find themselves promenading with ease. And if you just want to come and tap your toes and enjoy the music and camaraderie, please do!

Bring the kids! This is an all ages, family friendly event. Free will donation at the door and tips for the musicians are appreciated.