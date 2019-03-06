press release: Spring is coming and it’s nearly planting time for gardeners. Master Gardener volunteer Anne Michet will explain how you can try square-foot and raised bed gardening on Wednesday, March 6, from 7 to 8 p.m., at the Verona Public Library. Michet will discuss the history of square-foot gardening, how to construct raised beds, and what growing media to use in raised beds and containers. She will also cover crop selection, spacing, and rotation; and how to mulch and water your new gardens.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.