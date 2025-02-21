Squidhammer, Vermillion, Drillbit, Parasite

Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521

media release:  Main Street is excited to announce the return of metal to the Main Street stage! We welcome back some of the heaviest hitters including Drillbit, Parasite, Squidhammer & the almighty Vermillion! Doors open at 6:00pm and the show will start at 7:00pm! Anyone under 18 will need an adult present, $10 cover at the door.

