media release: Squirrelfest is a free family festival held the first Saturday after the 4th of July in Winnebago Park in Tomah from 10 AM to 6 PM. Great food, live music, kids' games and activities, free pontoon boat rides, bouncy house, and more!

There is a FREE raffle for kids and a bucket raffle with great prizes for adults. Squirrelfest kicks off with a city-wide scavenger hunt for the “Golden Acorn” with clues posted on our Facebook page beginning July 1st. $250 in Tomah bucks will be awarded to the lucky winner.