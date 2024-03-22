Sri Vamsi-Matta & Maulikraj Shirmali

media release: “We Shall Overcome: Journey of People’s Movements in India through Music.”

Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Indian history and culture as we traverse through the stirring melodies that have echoed through generations, carrying the voices of change and resilience.

Join international artists Sri Vamsi-Matta and Maulikraj Shirmali in an unforgettable musical experience, showcasing the diverse songs that have fueled movements, shared stories of struggle, and celebrated triumphs. Discover the power of music as a catalyst for social change, as we delve into the heart and soul of India's transformative journey.

Maulikraj Shrimali (he/him) is a dramatist, director, scholar, and Dalit artist-activist from India. He is doctoral student in department of Performance Studies at Northwestern University, USA. He established the ‘Whistle Blower Theater Group’ in Gujarat, India. His practice and scholarship approaches to develop the anti caste performative tactics and pedagogy to challenge the brahmanical hegemony. His body art works and scholarship explores the identity formation, performativity and resistance in everyday life of caste oppressed. He is also a co-founder and editorial director of the anti-caste Indian publication firm “Lokvacha Publication.” He has also received a Mellon Cluster Fellowship to study “Comparative Race and Diaspora Studies."

Sri Vamsi Matta, or simply Vamsi, is a Bangalore-based Theatre and Visual artist. His practice is influenced by his Dalit identity, experience, and location. The identity, and histories of his community and family, inform the questions, topics, and mediums that Vamsi engages with through his work. As a student of science, Vamsi’s work is rooted in rigorous research. As the child of a writer, he has grown up around stories and finds that they are his route to not only entertain and educate but to organize people and challenge hegemonic and oppressive structures of power. Since August of 2023, Vamsi has joined as the Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence at The University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of the Arts and the Department of Asian Languages and Cultures.

Hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of the Arts, Interdisciplinary Arts Residency Program.

Free event! Join us.