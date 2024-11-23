St. Andrews Day Cèilidh

VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: What’s a Cèilidh (KAY-lee) you ask?

Think a Scottish wedding reception without the wedding.

No need to be Scottish! No kilt required!

Just throw on your best plaid and come learn to dance like a Scot!

Join us for drinks, dancing, and shenanigans! Dancing from 6pm-11pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/985335850005200/

