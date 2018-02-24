St. Louis Blues/Black and Tan/Jazz Dance

press release:

ST. LOUIS BLUES

USA | 1929 | 35mm | 16 min.

Director: Dudley Murphy

BLACK AND TAN

USA | 1929 | 35mm | 19 min.

Director: Dudley Murphy

JAZZ DANCE

USA | 1954 | 16mm | 22 min.

Director: Roger Tilton

Selected by jazz lover Damien Chazelle, these three short films provide marvelous cinematic showcases for such music legends as Duke Ellington, Bessie Smith, and Jimmy McPartland. Prints courtesy Library of Congress and UCLA Film & Television Archive.

The Cinematheque will welcome Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle in person on Friday, February 23, to present a screening of La La Land on a rare 35mm print from the Academy Film Archive. Chazelle’s visit will culminate a month-long series of this young writer-director’s body of work. On February 24, Chazelle will be on hand to present a day-long selection of personal film favorites that he has curated for our viewing pleasure.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.