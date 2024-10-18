St. Olaf Band

× Expand courtesy St. Olaf Orchestra The St. Olaf Orchestra from the cello section. The St. Olaf Orchestra

media release: The St. Olaf Orchestra, conducted by Chung Park, will be joined in performance by Vel Phillips Memorial High School's Philharmonic Orchestra at Vel Phillips Memorial High School in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. during its 2024 Fall Tour.

The St. Olaf Orchestra is a full symphony orchestra rich in international artistry and tradition and known for its enthusiastic and passionate performances. Founded in 1906, the 95-member ensemble has been heralded as one of the finest collegiate orchestras in the country and won the 2013 and 2019 American Prizes in Orchestral Performances among colleges and universities.

This year’s program includes Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, along with Anna Clyne’s Restless Oceans, “Morning Music” from Peer Gynt by Edvard Grieg, and student soloists.

Tickets are $10 and free for students, available at stolaf.edu/tickets/orchestra or 800-363-5487.