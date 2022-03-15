RSVP for St. Patrick's Day Charcuterie

press release: Come join Camp Createability and create a St. Patty's themed charcuterie board. All of the supplies will be provided and you can follow along with step by step instructions as you make your board. You will also receive a door prize entry. Feel free to bring your own drinks.

6pm, March 16, 2022, Camp Createability Studio, 4510 Femrite Dr, Madison, WI 53716

Cost- $25. Register by March 15.

Ticket Link- https://bit.ly/St_ Patricks_Charcuterie_Workshop