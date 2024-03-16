Media release: St Patrick's Family Fun Day

Saturday 3/16, 11 am - 4 pm

You're invited for a day of fun for the whole family. Face Painter, balloon artist, and scavenger hunt for wee lads and lassies. Giveaways, tastings, and more!

website link for details: https://brennansmarket.com/blogs/news/st-patricks-day-food-fun