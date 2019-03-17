× Expand The Visual Soundtrack The Currach (L-R): Josh Perkins, Daithi Wolfe, Darl Ridgely.

press release: Sunday, March 17, Celtic Cultural Center: St. Pat's Eve Benefit

The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave, 3-7pm

Annual fund raiser for the Celtic Cultural Center of Madison. Join us for a family fun day of Irish music and dancing with The Currach, West Wind, Cashel Dennehy and Trinity dancers, and more! Check with the CelticMadison Events Calendar as the date approaches.