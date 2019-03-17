St. Pat's Eve

to Google Calendar - St. Pat's Eve - 2019-03-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Pat's Eve - 2019-03-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Pat's Eve - 2019-03-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - St. Pat's Eve - 2019-03-17 15:00:00

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Sunday, March 17, Celtic Cultural Center: St. Pat's Eve Benefit

The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave, 3-7pm

Annual fund raiser for the Celtic Cultural Center of Madison.  Join us for a family fun day of Irish music and dancing with The Currach, West Wind, Cashel Dennehy and Trinity dancers, and more! Check with the CelticMadison Events Calendar as the date approaches.

Info
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fundraisers
Music
608-221-3389
to Google Calendar - St. Pat's Eve - 2019-03-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Pat's Eve - 2019-03-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Pat's Eve - 2019-03-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - St. Pat's Eve - 2019-03-17 15:00:00