St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church Community Festival

press release: St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church will be have a Community Festival on Saturday, August 17, from Noon – 8:00PM at the Fireman’s Park, 3 W. Deerfield Street in Deerfield, Wisconsin.

There will be music, food & drinks, Children’s activities, Bag Toss Tournament, Silent Auction, and Raffle.

The music schedule is: 12:30 -1:00 is By Request (Woman’s Barbershop Quartet), 2:00-3:00pm Promised Band; 3:30-4:30pm Tim Hansen Band; 5:00-7:30pm Kristy B Band.

There is no charge for this family friendly event. 608-764-5885 or email stplloffice@gmail.com

Proceeds from this event will go towards the restoration of our historical church – St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran.