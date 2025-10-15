St. Vinny's on the Runway

Buy Tickets

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Fashion, fun, and thrift take center stage! St. Vinny's Thrift Stores' very first style show will celebrate 100 years of impact while raising support for neighbors in need across Dane County. Tickets are limited and go first to our VIP shoppers—so don’t wait! Show off your best thrifted style and strut the night away with us.  

5:30 pm | Pop-up Shop & Exhibit Viewing

6:00 pm | Style Show

Individual Tickets — $25

