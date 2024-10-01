St. Vinny's Willy Street Grand Reopening

media release: St. Vinny’s Willy St Thrift Store will celebrate its Grand Reopening on Tuesday, October 1, from 8:30 to 9:45 AM at 1309 Williamson Street, Madison. The morning will include brief remarks and an open house showcasing the remodeled retail space and program additions.

“We are overjoyed to reopen St. Vinny’s Willy Street in full,” Julie Bennett, CEO & Executive Director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison, said, “The remodeled space enhances the shopping experience, while the new second-floor will house our St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and Microlending Programs. Our immense gratitude to Advanced Building Corporation for the construction and Dimension IV Madison Design Group for the architecture and interior design."

St. Vinny’s Willy St will now carry furniture and refurbished mattresses. Thanks to grants from RENEW Wisconsin's Solar for Good initiative and the City of Madison's MadiSUN Solar Energy Program, eco-friendly solar panels contribute to the store’s ongoing sustainability efforts. A one-of-a-kind mural depicting the organization’s past, present, and future welcomes neighbors into the second-floor program space.

Attend the Grand Reopening on October 1st to celebrate local thrift, helping our neighbors in need, and the rebirth of this beloved Willy Street landmark.

Learn more about St. Vinny’s Thrift Stores at https://svdpmadison.org/shop/.