media release: CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE TO RECOGNIZE MAY AS AFFORDABLE HOUSING MONTH

Sun Prairie, WIS. – The City of Sun Prairie will be recognizing May as Affordable Housing Month by offering community members a variety of events designed to increase understanding of and engagement in housing issues. Activities planned are outlined below and are offered in partnership with the Sun Prairie Housing Coalition, Sun Prairie Area School District, Dane County Historical Society, Sun Prairie Public Library, Boundless Tiny Homes, and UW Health.

Stable Housing, Strong Community

This panel event will take place on Thursday, May 21 at the Westside Community Services Building onThursday, May 21 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The panel will look at how not having enough goodhousing affects people, families, and the community. No policy jargon, just people and theirexperiences. We'll hear from the Sun Prairie Police Department, the Sun Prairie Area School District, andUW Health.