media release: Rotate Theatre Company invites the audience into the exciting process of play development on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 4:30pm Art House 360 in Verona. Stage Test 2025: An Evening of Works in Development offers audience members the opportunity to enjoy staged readings of new short works and excerpts from full-length pieces, as well as to shape the next steps these plays take on their journeys to the stage.

Stage Test 2025 comes off the heels of two adult workshop series, one focused on writing, the other on acting. Both mixed-level workshop series emphasized the importance of underrepresented perspectives, provided opportunities for experienced and beginner artists to learn from each other, and utilized Rotation Practices which offer accessible activities for exploration and skill-building. Many of the series artists are featured in Stage Test along with other Rotate Theatre collaborators, giving audiences a glimpse into the workshops as the writers and actors experiment with brand new pieces. After the performance, viewers can share their questions in a post-show talk-back and cast a ballot for the plays they want to see in Rotate Theatre's future programming.

Stage Test 2025 runs approximately 75 minutes (including one intermission) and is followed by a talk-back. This event is sponsored by Theatre LILA Laboratory, a proud supporter of innovative new theater works that bring our community together, and is one of the first events to take place at Art House 360, an exciting new arts space in Verona, WI, just south of Madison.

For more information about the plays, players, or Rotate Theatre Company, please visit www.rotatetheatre.org.

TICKETING

All tickets for this one-night development event are at the $5 Access Ticket level. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door starting 30 minutes before the performance. If an Access Ticket is cost prohibitive, anyone may email rotatetheatre@gmail.com for a free ticket.

ACCESSIBILITY

Please email RotateTheatre@gmail.com, call 608-515-8912, or check the Access Chart for information regarding access or accommodations.

Art House 360 (401 W. Verona Ave, Verona, WI) can be entered from ground level off the free parking lot behind the building. ADA-compliant single-occupancy gender-neutral restrooms are also on ground level. A lift provides access to the second level performance space.

Note: Stage Test is designed for adult audiences. Supervised children are welcome if comfortable with mature themes, humor, and language.

ABOUT ROTATE THEATRE COMPANY

Rotate Theatre Company brings people together to create and celebrate entertaining new and alternative plays, musicals, and other performing arts featuring varied underrepresented perspectives. By engaging audiences in laughter and discussion, embracing practices that enrich the lives of collaborative artists, and incorporating multidirectional learning, Rotate Theatre Company contributes to larger webs of strategies that build more just futures for professional artists and the general public.

Support from individuals and organizations is essential to Rotate Theatre’s work. Tax deductible one-time or monthly donations may be made in any amount.