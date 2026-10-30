media release: Rotate Theatre Company invites the audience into the exciting process of play development on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 4:30pm at BST in Madison, WI. Stage Test 2026: An Evening of Works in Development is an eclectic staged reading sampler of new short works and excerpts from full-length pieces. Audience members are invited to share feedback to help shape the next steps these plays take on their journeys to full productions.

Stage Test 2026 comes off the heels of two adult workshops, one focused on writing, the other on acting. Both mixed-level workshop series emphasized the importance of underrepresented perspectives, provided opportunities for experienced and beginner artists to learn from each other, and utilized our Rotation Practices which offer accessible activities for exploration and skill-building. Along with Rotate Theatre ensemble members and guest artists, many of the workshop participants are featured in Stage Test, giving audiences a glimpse into the workshops as the writers and actors experiment with brand new pieces. After the performance, viewers can share their questions in a post-show talk-back and cast a ballot for the plays they want to see in Rotate Theatre's future programming.

For more information about the plays, players, or Rotate Theatre Company, please visit www.rotatetheatre.org.

TICKETING

Stage Test 2026 tickets purchased at the door are Pay-What-You-Want, no questions asked, available starting 30 minutes before the performance. $15 Advance Tickets are also available.

ACCESSIBILITY

Please email [email protected] or call 608-515-8912 for information regarding access or accommodations. An Access Chart will be available in November.

Note: Stage Test is designed for adult audiences. Supervised children are welcome if comfortable with mature themes, humor, and language.

ABOUT ROTATE THEATRE COMPANY

Rotate Theatre Company brings people together to create and celebrate entertaining new and alternative plays, musicals, and other performing arts featuring varied underrepresented perspectives. By engaging audiences in laughter and discussion, embracing practices that enrich the lives of collaborative artists, and incorporating multidirectional learning, Rotate Theatre Company contributes to larger webs of strategies that build more just futures for professional artists and the general public.

Support from individuals and organizations is essential to Rotate Theatre’s work. Tax deductible one-time or monthly donations may be made in any amount.