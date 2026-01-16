media release: USA | 1939 | DCP | 96 min.

Director: John Ford

Cast: John Wayne, Claire Trevor, Thomas Mitchell

In Ford’s highly influential Western classic, a diverse group of travelers find themselves bound together on a perilous journey through Apache territory. As tensions rise on the trail, the arrival of the outlaw Ringo Kid (Wayne, in the performance that launched his super-stardom) sets the stage for heroism, sacrifice, and the forging of unlikely bonds. The screening will be followed by a special in-person discussion with John Ford At Work author Lea Jacobs.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

John Ford at Work

Lea Jacobs, Professor Emeritus of Film at UW-Madison and one of the Cinematheque’s Founders, is the author of a new book about a great director, John Ford at Work. The cinematic study shows the evolution of Ford’s career in the Hollywood studio system of the 1930s through film-by-film production studies that reveal how the filmmaker worked and how Ford weathered the storms of the Depression and the great changes to the movie industry, such as the coming of sound. In conjunction with the book’s publication, the Cinematheque proudly presents six superb Ford-directed movies from the era, beginning with the first theatrical screening of a new restoration of Ford’s Air Mail. Each screening will be introduced by Lea Jacobs and special discussions will follow the showings of Air Mail and Stagecoach.