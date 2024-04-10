StageQ Auditions

press release: StageQ, Inc. will be holding auditions for the CapitalQ New Play Festival, featuring various new plays from national and local playwrights. Performances will be at The Bartell Theatre, from June 23 to June 25 2023. This is a great opportunity for people who want to get into acting for the first time since the plays are short and time commitment is much less than a normal mainstage productio

Dates and Times

Auditions will be held April 10and April 11 at 7 PM at The Bartell Theatre on 113 E Mifflin, Madison, WI 53703.

Roles

Due to the variety of scripts, there are roles for all ages, genders, and races for this new play festival. There are also several specific roles for BIPOC, transgender, and nonbinary actors as well. We strongly encourage actors of all experience levels who are interested in performing in new short plays to come try out! For a complete list of available roles, visit our website at this link

Audition Info

Auditioners may prepare a monologue or perform a monologue provided by StageQ at the audition. After all auditioners have read their monologues, some actors will be asked to stay for immediate callbacks to read selections from the festival plays. Auditions may go as late as 10pm. Please note, this festival and all related roles are non-equity, volunteer only.

More info is available at www.stageq.org/auditions

