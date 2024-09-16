StageQ Auditions

press release: Auditions for our first show of the season are next week! Monday, Sept 16 & Tuesday, Sept 17

***Black Actors Needed***

​​​StageQ, Inc. will be holding auditions for Angry Fags by Topher Payne. Directed by Maxton James Young-Jones, Angry Fags will be presented on the Evjue Stage at The Bartell Theatre, running November 1st through November 16th, 2024.

Auditions will be held Monday and Tuesday, September 16 and 17 from 7pm to 9pm at the Bartell Theatre on 113 E Mifflin, Madison, WI 53703. Callbacks, if needed, will be held after auditions Tuesday at 9pm in the Bartell.

About Angry Fags

When a gay man in Atlanta, Georgia, is bashed and left to die, his ex-boyfriend, a campaign aide for an incumbent democrat senator, is enraged. But it’s the unwillingness of his boss to label it a hate-crime that tips him over the edge. Vicious, deliciously subversive, brutal and breathtakingly funny, this dystopian revenge tragedy pushes every button.

​CHARACTER BREAKDOWNS

​

BENNETT RIGGS - (Man, Any race, Thirties) Speechwriter for a state senator. Cautiously optimistic, affable. Conflicted.

​

COOPER HARLOW - (Man, Any race, Thirties) Bennett’s Roommate. Caustic, clever, unpredictable. A fancy badass.

​

SENATOR ALLISON HAINES - (Woman, White actor needed, Forties) A former activist, now the only out white lesbian in the Georgia State Senate. Pragmatic, thoughtful, flawed. A dedicated public servant now wondering what happens when she’s no longer celebrated by the public.

​

KIMBERLY PHILLIPS - (Woman, Any race, Thirties) The senator’s office manager, a married mother of two. Good-humored, quick, overworked. Probably really enjoyed her twenties.

​

ADAM LOWELL - (Man, Any race, Thirties) The senator’s chief of staff. Undeniably appealing and charmingly square. Likely owns a lot of books about Bobby Kennedy.

​

PEGGY MUSGROVE - (Woman, Black actor needed, Forties) The senator’s opponent. Genuine, witty, nimble. A black female Republican, with all of the conflicts and potential advantages that implies. She’s found a way to weaponize being othered.

​

DEIRDRE PRESTON - (Woman, Any race, Fifties) A local broadcasting legend. Has the shrewd and discerning eye of a brilliant woman who believes her best days are still ahead of her.

Auditions

Actors may bring a monologue and will have the opportunity to read from sides. Auditions are open to anyone 18+. Questions can be sent to either Tatyana Nahirniak (Producer, tatyana@stageq.com) or Maxton James Young-Jones (Director, Maxtonyj@gmail.com)

Rehearsal Dates and Location

The specifics of the rehearsal schedule will be determined by each individual production’s director. However, in general, rehearsals will be held between the hours of 7 PM and 10 PM during weeknights. Rehearsal location will be First Congregational Church (1609 University Ave, Madison, WI 53726).

More info is available at www.stageq.org/auditions

​