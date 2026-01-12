StageQ Auditions

media release: StageQ Inc. will be holding auditions for our next show, Corpus Christi!

Written By: Terrence McNally

Directed By: Shawn D. Padley

Assistant Directed By: Jasmine Ridler

When: January 20 and 21, 2026, from 6:30-9:00pm, callbacks on January 22

Where: Drury Stage at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E Mifflin St

Corpus Christi will be presented on the Evjue Stage at the Bartell Theatre, running March 20 - April 4, 2026.

The show is 18+ with explorations of religious persecution and themes of violence.

What to Prepare:

Come prepared to tell a 1-2 minute story of their choosing, real or fiction. We will provide sides beyond that. Auditions are open to anyone 18+

For virtual auditions, there will be an online audition form, please attach an acting resume if you have one, and film yourself telling a story, as mentioned above.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1880161936223353/1880161939556686/

About Corpus Christi:

This controversial retelling of the story of Jesus as a gay man living in modern-day Texas explores his teachings of both love and acceptance through a new look at the new testament. Follow Joshua as he grows up as a gay man in the 1950s, gains his 12 apostles, and is ultimately persecuted.

Characters:

Please note: all characters except Joshua and Judas play various other characters of different genders throughout. We are hoping to cast all characters within 15 years of each other.

Joshua, our reluctant protagonist

John, a writer, brother to James

James, a teacher

Peter, a young man who sells fish

Andrew, a masseur

Philip, a hustler

Bartholomew, a doctor and James's lover

Judas Iscariot, a restaurateur

Matthew, a lawyer

Thomas, an actor

James the Less, an architect

Simon, a singer

Thaddeus, a hairdresser