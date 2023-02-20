StageQ Auditions

press release: StageQ Inc. will be holding open auditions for "Laced" by Samantha Mueller and directed by Chris Diorio. "Laced" will be presented on the Evjue Stage at The Bartell Theatre, running April 28 through May 13, 2023.

Auditions will be held Monday, February 20 and Tuesday, February 21 at the Bartell Theatre on 113 E Mifflin St. starting at 7pm. For information on video auditions please email the producer at zak@stageq.com.

For more information, including the roles available and how to prepare for auditions, visit www.stageq.org/auditions

Please RSVP for which day you want to attend.