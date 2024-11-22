Stages of the Path

Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: The Stages of the Path to Enlightenment, or “Lamrim” in Tibetan, is a sophisticated, practical presentation of Buddhist teachings, which is designed to help us improve and grow in a deliberate and joyful way. Through these carefully crafted meditations, you can purposefully nourish the qualities in your mind that lead to happiness and reduce your painful thoughts and feelings. Each class focuses on a different Lamrim meditation, and includes teaching and guided meditation. Everyone welcome! No previous experience needed. $10/class (free for members)

Info

Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Health & Fitness
608-661-3211
